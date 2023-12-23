Fans reacted to Manchester United slumping to a 2-0 Premier League loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (December 23).

Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring for the hosts 18 minutes from time before Mohammed Kudus doubled the lead six minutes later. The Red Devils failed to muster a response as they slumped to a eighth league loss of the season to drop to eighth in the standings.

It was their 13th loss - eighth in the league - of what's turning out to a dismal campaign across competitions. United are now winless in four games across competitions, losing three, having drawn goalless at Liverpool in the league last weekend.

Fans have had enough with the latest defeat, with many wanting the boss to be out. One tweeted:

"Still NO WIN against a top 9 team away from home under Erk ten Hag."

Another chimed in:

"That's sackable"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following their loss at the London Stadium, the Red Devils have 28 points from 18 games, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal, who are away at second-placed Liverpool later in the day.

"We didn't take our chances" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag bemoaned the squandering of scoring chances in the Premier League defeat at West Ham.

Having kept the game scoreless going into the final 20 minutes, the Red Devils conceded twice in six minutes. Ten Hag's side have just one win in six games across competitions in December, with their only win being a 2-1 verdict over Chelsea at home.

Dissecting the reasons for his team's latest loss, Ten Hag said (as per BBC Match of the Day):

"I think it was a decent 72 minutes where we didn't take our chances. We should've gone in the lead, but we didn't, and, then, it was one moment of switching off."

"We tried. West Ham weren't running behind us for a long period in the game and then they got the goal, and, then, of course, you encourage the team. From that they were very aggressive defending the box and from that moment it's difficult to create a chance."

With games coming thick and fast, the Red Devils return to league action at home to Aston Villa on Tuesday (December 26).

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here