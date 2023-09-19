"Stinking up the pitch in Iran" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo gets subbed out in Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League fixture

Fans have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo getting substituted off in Al-Nassr's 2-0 win at Persepolis in their AFC Champions League opener on Tuesday (September 19).

In a game played out in front of an empty stadium in Tehran despite Ronaldo-mania hitting the country, Luis Castro's side were frustrated as the two teams were goalless at the break.

Milad Sarlak saw red for Persopolis seven minutes into the second period, and Al-Nassr made their numerical superiority count. Despite not making a goal contribution on the night, Ronaldo played a key role in the opener.

In the 62nd minute, the 38-year-old played in Marcelo Brozovic, whose cut-back was converted by Abdulrahman Ghareeb. Ten minutes later, the goalscorer turned goal provider, with Ghareeb tracking the run of left-back Mohammed Qassem, who made no mistake.

One minute before the end of regulation time, Ronaldo came off for Meshari Al-Nemer. Luis Castro's side saw off six minutes of stoppage time to open their continental campaign with a win.

Fans reacted to the Portugal captain's substitution, with one tweeting:

"Stinking up the pitch in Iran"

Another chimed in:

"Ronaldo off tv off"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Al-Nassr return to Saudi Premier League action next against Al-Ahli Saudi on Friday (September 22).

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a blistering start to his 2023–24 campaign. After scoring six times in as many games in Al-Nassr's victorious Arab Club Champions Cup in pre-season, he has produced a goal contribution in five of his next seven outings across competitions.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged his first hat-trick for his new club in the 5-0 league win at Al-Fateh. He then fired a brace in their 4-0 home win over Al Shahab before netting once against Al Hazem and Al Raed.

Ronaldo's strike against Al Hazem was a landmark one, as he became the first male player to score 850 times for club and country. The tally includes 123 goals for Portugal, the highest tally by a male player in international football.

The Portuguese has seven goals and four assists in seven competitive games across competitions in club football this season.