“Stop copying me; try to be more original!” – Ecuadorian comedy actor pokes fun at Georgina Rodriguez after latest viral photoshoot

Ecuadorian artist Flor María Palomeque, better known for her character 'La Mofle,' jokingly accused Georgina Rodriguez of copying her look. The playful jab was shared with her audience to make them laugh.

Georgina had taken to Instagram, posting behind-the-scenes shots of herself at a photo session. The pictures implied that she was modeling for Alo Yoga, an American yoga clothing brand based in Los Angeles, of which she is an avid supporter.

Georgina posed in a nude beige brassiere, white leggings, high-top jean boots, and a half-done hairstyle with rolls for curls.

It was this hairstyle that caught the attention of 'La Mofle,' prompting her to repost Georgina's photo on her profile, according to Metro Ecuador. She called out the fashion influencer, albeit lightheartedly:

"What a beast! Already for Giorgi!!!! Nana stop copying me; try to be more original!!"

In the same post, 'La Mofle' also humorously compared their love lives, saying, "You have your Cristiano Ronaldo, and I have a simple Cristiano ROLLING ... cha que DEGRACIA!!!"

Within 12 hours, Georgina Rodriguez's post had amassed over four million likes, while Flor María's response, posted later on, gaining more than 9,600 likes.

Georgina Rodriguez could receive 35% of Cristiano Ronaldo's fortune in case of split

Georgina Rodriguez might be in line for a staggering 35% of Cristiano Ronaldo's fortune if the power couple decides to call it quits. With Ronaldo's wealth estimated at over $1 billion, Rodriguez could potentially walk away with a hefty sum of nearly $350 million, as per reports emerging from Portugal (via Daily Post).

Lately, reports have been swirling about the couple's relationship being on the rocks, fueled by alleged dissatisfaction from Ronaldo over Rodriguez's supposed arrogance and antics. Speculation about a possible split is further intensified by insights from psychologist Quinton Aries.

Aries, who recently appeared on the Portuguese TV show Noite das Estrelas, cited Ronaldo's recent behaviour as evidence of his unhappiness with Georgina, according to Marca:

“Ronaldo’s recent behaviour shows two things: that his personal life is not in a moment of happiness and that the more he distances himself from his mother, Dolores Aveiro, the less tempered he is, and we all know why he is increasingly distant from his family.”

Since 2017, the 38-year-old legend and Georgina have been together, sharing two children and co-parenting three others. Given the longevity of their relationship and Georgina's role as the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo's two kids, she stands to receive substantial compensation in the event of a separation.

