Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzled fans as she uploaded snaps of herself enjoying vacation.

Both Ronaldo and Rodriguez have recently taken to social media to keep fans up to date about their vacation.

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot was spotted joining them on one instance as well. Rodriguez has now uploaded about enjoying herself by the water. She captioned the image, writing (via her Instagram):

"Stranded Mermaid."

She uploaded another set of photos where Ronaldo and the rest of the family could be seen enjoying time by the water.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, and the rest of the family are enjoying their downtime on Sardinia Island at the moment.

Former Gucci employee denied any wrongdoing after being sued by Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently sued her former colleague and Gucci employee Pablo Bone. Rodriguez charged Bone with defamation after he made a few comments about the model.

Bone used to work with Rodriguez in Gucci. He claimed that the model changed after coming into association with Ronaldo. Bone said (via Portuguese television show TV7Dias):

“I worked with Georgina for about two months at Gucci in Madrid. She was always very friendly, but her attitude towards her colleagues changed when she met Cristiano.”

Rodriguez sued him for defamation after the comments. However, Bone has since defended his stance. The TikToker said that he didn't say anything wrong and was just speaking facts. Bone said (via Portuguese television show TV7Dias):

“I would do exactly the same, because it is the truth, my truth, my experience. I didn't do anything wrong, I didn't defame her, I'm just telling another story of my life.”

Rodriguez has become a popular social media figure since starting to associate with Ronaldo. Hence, she often gets attention for right and wrong reasons. She clearly didn't take Bone's comments too well and decided to take legal step as a result.

