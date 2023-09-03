"Strange and extremely bold" - Liverpool legend expresses doubts over £45m Chelsea summer signing 

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness is unconvinced about Chelsea's latest signing Cole Palmer, who was snapped up from Manchester City for £45 million this summer.

With Palmer's arrival, new boss Mauricio Pochettino oversaw a massive overhaul at Stamford Bridge, spending nearly £450 million. The 21-year-old midfielder became their 11th signing of the summer, signing a seven-year deal with the option of an eighth year.

Palmer has had a good start to the season. scored in City's defeat on penalties to Arsenal in the FA Community Shield and the UEFA Super Cup final win over Sevilla.

Souness, though, fails to understand why the Blues would spend so much on a player based on potential alone, writing in the Daily Mail:

"Chelsea’s decision to spend £45million on Cole Palmer, a 21-year-old with three Premier League starts, strikes me as strange and extremely bold."

He continued:

"It might all come together for Chelsea, who are spending a fortune on players of enormous potential who one day, with a big question mark attached, might be top men for them.

"Their supporters, like all others, want instant success. After a miserable season, they will have limited patience and won’t be slow in venting their frustration. I can see where they’re coming from."

It remains to be seen how Palmer fares at his new club.

How have Chelsea fared this season?

Mauricio Pochettino

Despite an expensively assembled roster, new boss Mauricio Pochettino's men have had an underwhelming start to their new season. The Blues had finished a lowly 12th in the league last season to miss out on European football.

Pochettino and Co. started off their new campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 home draw with Liverpool. However, they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at 10-man West Ham United in their next outing.

The Blues came up with their first competitive win of the Pochettino era by beating newly promoted Luton Town at home. A new-look Blues side then laboured to a comeback 2-1 win at home to League 2 side AFC Wimbledon in their Carabao Cup opener.

However, on the Premier League front, they slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. With four points in four games, at the end of Saturday's Premier League action, they are 11th in standings, a whopping eight points behind early leaders Manchester City.

Pochettino's men will resume their campaign after the international break with a league trip to Bournemouth on September 17.