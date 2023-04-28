"Stupid analysis by Rio Ferdinand" - Pundit slams the former Manchester United star for his comments regarding Arsenal

talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has criticized former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand for his criticism of Arsenal. Ferdinand remarked that the Gunners could not be considered a winning side as they may end the season without any silverware.

Speaking on the White and Jordan show, Jordan said:

“Listen, if Rio Ferdinand and the rest of the Man United acolytes in the media want to talk about bottling, then they can look no further than their own club. Because they’ve had plenty of opportunities to review that particular outlook and attitude against Sevilla, Liverpool, Manchester City, Brentford and against other sides."

He added:

“So let’s get the consequences of the observations right, there is little doubt that Arsenal have installed a winning mentality in that football club. Whether that ultimate win [Premier League title] is going to be theirs, probably not at this moment in time. But to suggest they aren’t building a winning mentality in the football club and they aren’t a group of winners, is stupid analysis by Rio Ferdinand.”

This comes after Arsenal suffered a tough 4-1 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad on April 26. The Gunners held a big advantage in the title race but four consecutive Premier League fixtures without a win means that the momentum has shifted towards Pep Guardiola's side. The north London side now hold a two-point lead at the top of the table with two games in hand for City.

Ferdinand had remarked to Gunners legend Martin Keown that Mikel Arteta's men cannot be considered winners. Mikel Arteta's side have been knocked out of the domestic competitions as well as the Europa League this season. They now seem to be second-favorites to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the season.

Arsenal and Chelsea receive massive boost in pursuit of Brighton attacker

Mitoma's splendid performances could earn him a move to a top club.

Arsenal and Chelsea have received some positive news as they reportedly look to sign Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Kaoru Mitoma. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Seagulls are close to completing a £30 million move for Watford's Joao Pedro. The Brazilian could be seen as a potential Mitoma replacement should he leave.

Since becoming the main starter following Leandro Trossard's move to Arsenal, Mitoma has been sensational for Brighton. He has bagged 10 goals and seven assists in 33 appearances as Roberto de Zerbi's men look to push for a Europa League qualification spot.

Speaking about Mitoma on The Beautiful Game podcast, Brighton chief Paul Barber said in March:

"Obviously he's [Mitoma] another player that will be in the spotlight in the next transfer window. We're ready for that and we understand that, we just hope he can have a great second half of the season."

Mitoma's contract with Brighton ends in 2025.

