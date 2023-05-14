"Such a dirty club, but I love this" - Fans react as Espanyol hilariously play Shakira's diss-track on Gerard Pique ahead of Barcelona fixture

When the Barcelona players started warming up at the Estadi Cornellà-El Prat ahead of their clash against Espanyol, Shakira's diss track about former Barca defender Gerard Pique began playing at the stadium. Fans on Twitter reacted hilariously to the incident ahead of the La Liga clash on Sunday, May 14.

Shakira and Pique broke up last year after spending 12 years together. Since their separation, they have made various sour comments in the media aimed at each other. The Colombian pop-star even released a diss track with Bizarrap aimed at her former partner.

Barcelona, meanwhile, could become the Spanish champions with a win against Espanyol. Hence, it would make sense for Espanyol to try to take away the opposition's focus ahead of the Catalan derby.

"Espanyol is such a dirty club, but I love this."

"ain’t no way."

"We need to send these man to the segunda."

Barcelona to invite Gerard Pique for the celebrations if they win La Liga title

Barcelona entered the match against Espanyol with 82 points from 33 matches a 11-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. They need a win to secure the title and are currently leading their local rivals 3-0, thanks to a Robert Lewandowski brace and a goal from Alejandro Balde.

The club is planning to invite Gerard Pique, who retired in November 2022, to join the title celebrations. Speaking to the media ahead of the Catalan derby, Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

"Pique is a special case because he retired. He did not go to another team as in other cases. We have thought about it, and we will notify him to invite him to celebrate the league with us."

Gerard Pique was quizzed about his former club's plans to invite him. The retired defender was reserved and claimed that the club needed to secure the title first. He told Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo:

"You have to win it first on Sunday. I’m very calm now. First you have to win it."

Pique, a bonafide Barcelona legend, made 616 appearances for the senior team and won 30 trophies before announcing his retirement last year.

