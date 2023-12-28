"Such a joy to watch", "Has been ridiculous tonight" - Fans laud Manchester City star's 'fantastic' performance in 3-1 win over Everton

Fans have hailed the performance of Manchester City attacker Phil Foden in the 3-1 Premier League win at Everton on Wednesday (December 27).

Jack Harrison opened the scoring for the hosts at the half-hour mark after Everton had thwarted a wave of City attacks. However, the lead proved short-lived, as Foden restored parity eight minutes into the second period.

Julian Alvarez put the Cityzens ahead in the 63rd minute before Bernardo Silva made sure of the three points four minutes from time. Coming off a win in the FIFA Club World Cup final over Fluminense, Pep Guardiola's men move up to fourth in the Premier League. They're five points behind leaders Liverpool (42) but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, fans were thrilled with Foden - who struck the woodwork in stoppage time - pulling the strings for City in the attacking third at Goodison Park. One remarked:

"Foden is such a joy to watch on from"

Another chimed in:

"Foden has been ridiculous tonight"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Coming off a continental treble last season and winning the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the current one, City have won a staggering five titles this year. Guardiola's charges are eyeing an unprecedented Premier League four-peat but have work to do to make ground on the leaders.

"The standards cannot go down" - Manchester City boss lauds players

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was satisfied with the performances of his players, for keeping up a consistent level during the game.

Coming off their first FIFA Club World Cup win, City made a slow start at Goodison Park but recovered to take all three points to return to the Premier League top-four just before the end of the year.

In his post-game comments made to Amazon Prime (via BBC), the Spanish boss said:

"I remind them (of their abilities) every day. We have standards to keep. That makes us have more responsibility so the standards cannot go down.

"I thought the first half was really good. In the second half we had to attack quicker with wingers and runners, and we did really well. They showed again how special they are. We know after six games with just one win, the people were asking, which is normal, because it is all about results, but we are close and so do Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Aston Villa. We want to be there.

The win was Manchester City's second in the league in seven games, having drawn four times and lost once.