"Such a low IQ footballer", "How is it possible to allow him to be a football player?" - Fans slam Manchester United star after Palace loss

Manchester United fans on social media have called out Diogo Dalot following their 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday (February 2). The Portuguese defender struggled at left wing-back as the Red Devils slumped to another defeat in the Premier League.

Despite United dominating the ball in the first half, the scoreline remained 0-0 at halftime. In the 64th minute, Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring for Palace, tapping home from close range after Maxence Lacroix's header bounced off the crossbar.

While United were pushing for an equalizer, Mateta doubled Palace's lead in the 89th minute following a pass from Daniel Munoz.

In his stint on the pitch, Dalot had a passing accuracy of 80% (36/45). He won only two out of nine ground duels contested and lost possession of the ball 20 times (via Sofascore).

Trending

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to register their displeasure with Dalot's performance, with one posting:

"Dalot, such a low IQ footballer.”

Expand Tweet

"Diogo Dalot, get ready to learn Chinese buddy,” another added.

"Dalot shite took on 2 strikers and never had a shot,” a fan complained.

"I don’t know what Real Madrid were smoking when they offered €50m for Dalot. Diabolical performance today,” a fan opined.

"Dalot can go to the bench on Friday,” another tweeted.

"How is it possible to allow Dalot to be a football player?” wrote another.

Expand Tweet

How did Manchester United's winger Amad Diallo perform against Crystal Palace?

Manchester United FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Despite the defeat, Amad was among the players who were impressive for the Red Devils during the game. The youngster was a constant threat on the right flank but failed to help United salvage anything from the game.

Amad registered a passing accuracy of 86% (38/44). He provided six key passes and completed both dribbles he attempted (via Sofascore).

Amidst United's inconsistency, Amad has scored six goals and registered six assists in 22 Premier League games this season. He remains a key player for Ruben Amorim in attack.

Manchester United remain 13th in the Premier League standings with 29 points from 24 games. They will take on Leicester City in their next game in the FA Cup on Friday (February 7).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback