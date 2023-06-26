“Such a massive signing,” “Midfield maestro” - Barcelona fans on cloud 9 as club officially announce second summer signing

Barcelona fans on Twitter have reacted with excitement and jubilance after the club announced that they have signed Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan was set to become a free agent come the end of his month upon the expiry of his contract with Manchester City. As per transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, City wanted to keep him, while he also had interest from Arsenal and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

However, the German midfielder has chosen to sign for the Blaugrana less than a month after helping the Citizens complete an unprecedented treble. He will be Barcelona's second signing of the summer following the arrival of young centre-back Mikayil Faye, who will be joining Barca Atletic.

Fans of the reigning La Liga champions were understandably over the moon with Gundogan's arrival. They took to Twitter to provide their reactions, with one of them writing:

"Such a massive signing, exceptional brain, exceptional legs, exceptional mentality. I like this natural mix of young and older players."

Another fan simply tweeted:

"Midfield maestro!"

Here are some more reactions:

According to the official announcement on Barcelona's website, Gundogan will sign a two-year contract, with the option for another year. His release clause has been set at €400 million.

The midfielder, who will turn 33 this October, will join the Catalans after seven years with Manchester City. During that time, Gundogan, who was Pep Guardiola's first signing at City, made 304 appearances, contributing 60 goals and 40 assists.

He won five Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups, two FA Cups and most recently, the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona are close to completing two more signings

Barcelona look set to have a busy summer ahead after getting their financial viability plan approved by La Liga. While they could not go after club legend Lionel Messi, they have now brought in Ilkay Gundogan and are close to securing two more players.

The first of those is Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez, whose contract is set to run out on June 30. According to a report from Marca dated June 5, Martinez has already agreed personal terms with the Catalans over a contract until the summer of 2025. They still need permission from La Liga to register him.

The Spaniard has played 177 times for Bilbao since joining from Real Sociedad back in 2018. Prior to that, Martinez featured in 239 matches for La Real and has also won 20 caps for Spain.

The other player Barcelona are close to signing is Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque. Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the potential transfer via Twitter, writing:

"Barcelona are prepared to meet Athl. Paranaense again soon to fix final details of the deal. Verbal agreement reached on €35m deal plus €10m add-ons. Payment terms, taxes & details to be discussed. Five year contract."

Roque, 18, scored 12 goals and laid out five assists in 27 matches for Athletico in the 2022-23 season. He also scored six times in 11 matches for Brazil's U20s and made his Selecao debut in March this year.

