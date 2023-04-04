Supercomputer predicts where Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United finish after latest Premier League results

A supercomputer has predicted where the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United will finish the Premier League season following the latest match week.

The Gunners, who are currently atop the league table with 72 points on the board from 28 matches, are expected to retain their status as the league leaders. The supercomputer predicted them to finish the season with approximately 88.1 points on the board.

Manchester City, currently second in the league, are also expected to maintain their position after the conclusion of the season. The defending champions currently trail Arsenal by eight points with a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's side are expected to finish the season three points behind the Gunners.

Newcastle United (3rd) and Manchester United (4th) are currently level on points, with both teams amassing 50 points from their 27 league games. The Tynesiders moved into third place, on goal difference, after their win against the Red Devils on April 2.

Eddie Howe's team are predicted to finish third with 71.2 points (approximately) on the board at the end of the season. Their tally is almost two more than what Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are expected to earn.

While Tottenham Hotspur are predicted to finish fifth, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are expected to finish seventh. Chelsea, who recently sacked Graham Potter, look poised for a bottom-half finish. The Blues will be in 11th place at the end of the campaign, according to the supercomputer's prediction.

Nottingham Forest, Everton, and Southampton are the three teams that are expected to get relegated as the season draws to a close.

John Terry revealed he could have signed for Manchester United or Arsenal

John Terry is arguably one of the greatest defenders to ever grace the Premier League. He spent the majority of his career playing for and captaining Chelsea.

While he is a bonafide Blues legend, Terry revealed that he could have played for clubs like Manchester United or Arsenal as well.

The legendary central defender said (via Daily Star):

"I was with West Ham as a kid, Man United, Arsenal, [but] decided to sign for Chelsea - and thankfully chose the right club!"

Terry made a total of 715 appearances for Chelsea, winning numerous trophies, before calling time on his career in 2018.

Poll : 0 votes