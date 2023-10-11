Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Arsenal beat Manchester City; Chelsea and Manchester United finish outside top four 

A supercomputer has predicted Arsenal to fall short of champions Manchester City in the Premier League while claiming Manchester United and Chelsea will finish outside the top four.

The Gunners secured a last-gasp 1-0 victory against the Cityzens in their latest Premier League match on Sunday (October 8). Gabriel Martinelli's 86th-minute winner put Mikel Arteta's side second on the table with 20 points, two ahead of Manchester City.

However, Bettingexpert's supercomputer, BETSiE, believes Arsenal will finish second to Pep Guardiola's men for the second season running.

Meanwhile, Manchester United secured a 2-1 victory against Brentford in their latest league clash, with Scott McTominay scoring twice in injury time (90+3' and 90+7'). After the win, the Red Devils sit in 10th place with 12 points and are predicted to finish sixth come the end of the season.

Although Chelsea have had a poor start to the new campaign, it finally looks as though the Blues have got their season up and running. They won their last two Premier League matches against Fulham (2-0, October 2) and Burnley (4-1, October 7), helping themselves to 11 points in eight matches.

The supercomputer believes that the 11th placed south-west London outfit will only better their league position by two places when the season comes to a halt.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Arsenal can win the Premier League title after Manchester City win

Gary Neville (via Getty Images)

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville believes Arsenal can win the Premier League title this season after losing out by five points to Manchester City last time out.

The Gunners defeated Pep Guardiola's side 1-0 when the two sides met on October 8, managing to secure their first win against the Cityzens in the English top flight since 2015.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Neville said:

"I think they've got a big chance. They've got to keep their players fit. They're 100-per-cent better with Declan Rice in the middle of the pitch, without a shadow of a doubt."

"The reason I predicted Arsenal to win the title is because I felt they got close last year, I thought they'd be close again and I thought there'd be a slight treble hangover for City."

Declan Rice has been sensational for Arsenal since joining from West Ham for a club-record fee of £105 million this summer. He's appeared in every Premier League match for the north Londoners this season and managed to score a late winner against Manchester United on September 3.

As Neville mentioned, the defensive midfielder will be crucial to his club's success this season.