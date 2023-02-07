Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after both Arsenal and Manchester City lose at the weekend 

While Arsenal and Manchester City both suffered defeats in the Premier League last matchday, supercomputer Betsie expects the teams to retain their respective spots in the table.

The Gunners were handed a shock 1-0 loss by Everton in their away clash on February 4. The Cityzens, meanwhile, lost 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur away on February 5.

Betsie, however, predicted the Gunners, who currently lead the table, to eventually lift the trophy at the end of the season. The supercomputer has simulated the rest of the season 100,000 times to reach a decision.

The supercomputer has predicted that Arsenal will have 86 points on the board after the culmination of 38 matches. Manchester City, meanwhile, are set to earn 79.9 points this season.

Manchester United and Newcastle United are expected to complete the top four. Tottenham, Brighton, and Brentford are all predicted to finish ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea. The Reds will finish in the ninth spot, according to Betsie, while the Blues in the 10th place.

Everton, Southampton, and Bournemouth are the three teams predicted to get relegated this term. While Sean Dyche's team managed to better Mikel Arteta's side, they are tipped to head to the Championship next season.

Gary Neville spoke about Manchester United's title charge after Arsenal and Manchester City's defeats

Manchester City v Arsenal: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Despite Arsenal and Manchester City's defeats this past weekend, Gary Neville believes Manchester United won't be able to win the Premier League. The Red Devils are eight points behind leaders the Gunners and three points behind City.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the retired full-back said (via Metro):

"Are we in with a chance again? Look, I don’t think Manchester United will get there, I think they will fall short. They’re just not quite there and the Christian Eriksen injury will hurt, but they’re doing really, really well and they’re competing again."

Neville further added that Manchester United are playing well and also pointed out the struggles with City. He said:

"They look happy too and that’s a really big thing. You need that. From that point of view United are doing well. It’s not ridiculous to say they could win the title. I don’t think they will and I’ve never thought they will this season because it’s a bit early for that but I would be getting worried if I was Manchester City."

He added:

"The fans will start getting worried now with the way they’re playing and the way Pep Guardiola is tinkering with the team. United look a happy bunch, City look a bit moody and need to come out of that spell."

