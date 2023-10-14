“Supporting the best” – Georgina Rodriguez shares clip from the stands as she witnesses Cristiano Ronaldo on historic night for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently took to social media and shared a glimpse of Portugal's UEFA Euro qualifier against Slovakia from the stands.

Portugal defeated Slovakia 3-2 at Estadio do Dragao on October 13 (Friday) to secure a spot in the 2024 Euros. Goncalo Ramos broke the deadlock in the 18th minute. However, the victory for the Portuguese side was sealed by Cristiano Ronaldo's brace (29', 72').

Rodriguez's Instagram story

After the match ended, Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram and shared a video clip on her story, where she can be seen supporting her husband. In the video, Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Jr. can also be seen wearing a Sporting CP shirt. She captioned the story:

“Supporting the best”

In another story, the Spanish model and social media influencer uploaded a video of a giant tifo of Cristiano Ronaldo, which was presented by the fans at Estadio do Dragao.

Ronaldo's Tifo

Next up, Roberto Martinez's Portugal will face Bosnia and Herzegovina, who defeated Liechtenstein 2-0, on October 17 (Tuesday). In Group J of the UEFA Euro qualifiers, Selecao das Quinas are currently on the top spot with seven wins in seven matches. Their recent opponents, Slovakia, are in the second spot with 13 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez talks about her career

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has always portrayed herself as an independent and hardworking woman. While talking to Forbes Spain last year, she stated that she's proud of her business and how she managed her career.

Before meeting Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017, Georgina Rodriguez used to work as a sales manager at a Gucci Store in Madrid. However, she left her sales job soon after, so she started dating the Portuguese attacker. She said about her career (via Forbes Spain):

“I’m delighted to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner. I’m totally in love with him and I feel very fortunate as a result. I’m conscious that being his girlfriend offers me many opportunities, but I’ve worked for and built up what I’ve got in the bank.

"I’m proud of my work and how I’ve managed my career and achieved a balance between my professional, personal, and family life.”

Georgina Rodriguez stated that she is familiar with the opportunities she gets for being the girlfriend of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. However, Rodriguez is proud that she has worked to build her career.