"Surely we are shipping in 6", "Call the game off please" - Fans react as Manchester United duo start in derby clash against Manchester City

Fans have reacted to Manchester United duo Jonny Evans and Scott McTominay starting at Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (March 3).

The Red Devils are coming off a 1-0 last-gasp FA Cup fifth-round win at Nottingham Forest, with Casemiro netting an 89th-minute winner to silence the City Ground faithful.

However, Erik ten Hag's side are coming off a loss - 2-1 at home to Fulham last weekend - in the league. They remain sixth in the standings but are 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, City are 18 games unbeaten across competitions since losing 1-0 at Aston Villa in the league in December. They are four points behind leaders Liverpool after 26 games but have a game in hand.

With United winning only one of their last six Manchester Derbies, losing five, fans reckon another heavy defeat could be in the offing, with Evans and McTominay starting.

"Surely, we are shipping in 6", tweeted one.

"Call the game off, please", chimed in another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

United lost the October reverse 3-0 at Old Trafford, with Erling Haaland (2) and Phil Foden among the goals. Ten Hag's side have lost their last two trips at the Etihad.

What happened when Manchester United's Jonny Evans last started at Manchester City?

Jonny Evans (left)

Jonny Evans is on a season-long deal at Manchester United, having initially joined the club for their pre-season.

The 36-year-old has contributed an assist in 22 games across competitions, starting 12 times. Although he has not been a first-team regular, Evans will have happy memories of the last time he started at Manchester City.

In December 2012, Alex Ferguson's United prevailed 3-2 at the home of their noisy neighbours, with Robin van Persie producing a late winner. That season was also the last time Manchester United won their last Premier League title.

Evans, though, played only 49 minutes of the contest, coming off due to injury, and will hope for better luck against a Manchester City juggernaut firing on all cylinders.

