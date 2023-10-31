"Take note PSG" "This is how you treat the GOAT" - Fans react as Inter Miami welcome Lionel Messi with Guard of Honour after Ballon d'Or win

Fans took to Twitter to express their support for Lionel Messi after the Argentine superstar was given a guard of honour by his Inter Miami teammates. The 36-year-old lifted his eighth Ballon d'Or trophy at a gala held in Paris on Monday (30 October).

Users were quick to point out the treatment he received at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). His relationship with the ultras of the French club soured towards the end of his two-year stint at the French capital.

One fan said:

Take note, PSG... This is how you treat the GOAT

Here are some fan reactions from other fans on X (formerly Twitter):

Messi extended his record for the most Ballon d'Or trophies won by a player, taking home his eighth. He beat the likes of Manchester City's Erling Haaland and PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

Following the ceremony, he immediately flew back to the US to join his teammates. A guard of honour was given to him on Tuesday morning (31 October), with confetti cannons fired as he ran between his teammates.

Lionel Messi thanks teammates and family after winning 2023 Ballon d'Or

The 36-year-old lifted the award for the eighth time.

Lionel Messi offered his gratitude to his teammates and family after lifting his eighth Ballon d'Or trophy in a ceremony held in Paris. The former Barcelona superstar also praised his competitors Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe and stated they would win the award in the future.

Lionel Messi said (via SPORTbible):

"Thanks to everyone, especially my teammates. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. This Ballon d'Or is a great gift for all of Argentina. I don't want to forget Haaland or Mbappé, who had a great year, spectacular, and in the coming years they will win this award.

"...I want to provide a special mention for all those people who were happy that Argentina became world champions. Thanks also to all my family, my wife, my children, for being there in the worst moments, and they have helped me fulfill my dreams in football. Without you it would not have been possible."

Messi had a World Cup to remember, leading Argentina to their third triumph in Qatar in 2022. He featured in 41 games for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 21 goals and setting up 20 more.

This summer, he made the move to the MLS, joining David Beckham's Inter Miami side. He played an instrumental role in their Leagues Cup triumph, scoring 10 goals in seven games. However, he was unable to carry the Florida side to the MLS playoffs as he missed games due to injury and international duty.