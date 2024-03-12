"Take his pace off him and he's playing for Charlton Athletic" - Mark Goldbridge makes bold claim about Manchester City superstar

Manchester United fan and YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has recently questioned Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker's attributes other than pace.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recently called Walker the best right-back in Premier League history. The notion stirred the pot a bit with many fans and experts opining that there have been other full-backs better than the Englishman.

Goldbridge has now pointed out Walker's lacklustre display against Liverpool at Anfield on March 10. He also questioned the City captain's positional awareness and boldly claimed that without his pace, Walker would have played for mediocre clubs.

Goldbridge said:

"I am coming off a weekend where he's been absolutely rinsed again. His positional sense is horrific this season. I don't know whether that's age. To be fair, I have always said, take his pace off him, and he's playing for Charlton Athletic."

Watch Goldbridge's comments:

Goldbridge further claimed that Virgil van Dijk, even without his phenomenal aerial prowess, is a world-class defender. The same can't be said about Walker without his blistering pace, according to the expert.

Goldbridge then named the likes of Barinslav Ivanovic, Cesar Azpilicueta, Tent Alexander-Arnold, Gary Neville, and Lee Dixon as Premier League right-backs who are better than Walker.

Walker, though, is a credentialed individual, representing clubs like Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. He has so far made 389 appearances in the English top flight, scoring eight goals and providing 36 assists. Walker is a four-time Premier League winner, all of them with the Cityzens.

Manchester City superstar Kyle Walker hails Michael Oliver for Anfield decision

Manchester City vs. Liverpool was a box office clash and it ended 1-1 at Anfield on Sunday. However, there was a late controversy as Jeremy Doku unintentionally caught Alexis Mac Allister with a high boot inside the City penalty area.

The Reds faithful wanted a penalty, which wasn't awarded by referee Michael Oliver. Kyle Walker has now praised Oliver for staying composed under the rapturous Anfield atmosphere, saying (via BBC):

"I think the referee did really well. I feel once you have the Anfield crowd behind them, he could've crumbled - but that shows his experience, that shows his character. That's why he's regarded as probably one of the best referees in this country and the world at the minute."

Manchester City are currently third in the Premier League table with 63 points from 28 matches. They trail Arsenal (1st) and Liverpool (2nd) by a point, with the top two sides separated by goal difference.