"Takes my breath away" - Wayne Rooney explains why Premier League superstar is best player in the world, better than PSG's Lionel Messi 

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has hailed Erling Haaland as the "best player" in the world right now, better than Lionel Messi.

Rooney has always said that Messi is the best he's seen, but on current form, no one can hold a candle to Haaland.

The 22-year-old has been on fire since joining Manchester City last summer. He has 48 goals from 42 appearances, including 32 in the Premier League from 28 games.

He's been the leading figure behind their Premier League title charge while also playing an important role in helping them reach the Champions League semifinals.

Rooney reaffirmed that Messi is the greatest but Haaland is ahead of everyone right now, while admitting that the Norwegian "takes his breath away."

Speaking to The Times, Rooney said (via PSG Talk):

“Erling Haaland is the best footballer in the world right now. Lionel Messi is the greatest but, at this moment, nobody is playing better than a striker who — even though I broke records in that position myself — takes my breath away with the levels he’s reaching.

"He’s the best in the world because of the numbers he’s posting, the performances he’s putting in and the mentality he shows.”

Haaland's ridiculous numbers include six hat-tricks, including a five-goal salvo against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League, while he's on course to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

Messi, though, has quitely had a good season with PSG himself, scoring 20 goals and making 19 assists in 36 appearances, including 15 goals and as many assists in Ligue 1.

Messi still ahead of Haaland in Ballon d'Or rankings

Erling Haaland might be banging in goals at a blistering pace, but he's yet to win a trophy. Manchester City are still behind Arsenal in the Premier League and face Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals and Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Unless the Sky Blues win big, Lionel Messi will remain ahead of Haaland in the Ballon d'Or rankings, owing mainly to his World Cup triumph in December last year.

The PSG star guided Argentina to their third title in the competition at the Qatar showpiece and now with the Ligue 1 title almost wrapped up, he's well on course to win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or.

Haaland seems like the only player at this stage who can stop him, but his chances depend on where City finish at the end of the season, mainly in the league and Europe.

Poll : 0 votes