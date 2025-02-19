"Talent-wise he's probably like top five in the world" - Man City man Kevin De Bruyne makes big claim about ex-Chelsea superstar

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Beruyne has claimed that former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is one of the top five players in the world. The Belgian midfielder also added that talent-wise, Hazard is just behind Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar.

In an interview with Sky Sports Premier League, De Bruyne was asked about who he thinks is the most iconic Belgium player in history. He said (via Chels HQ):

"For me, it's Eden [Hazard]. Talent-wise, he's probably Top 5 in the world behind Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. On his day, he was just so, so good."

Hazard was arguably one of the best left-wingers in the world in his playing days. Best known for his trickery and ability to advance with the ball in attack, Hazard proved to be an outstanding attacker.

The former Real Madrid forward was one of the talents from Lille's youth system. In 194 games for the French side, he scored 50 goals and provided 53 assists.

In July 2012, Hazard joined Chelsea from Lille for a reported €35 million. In his stint at Stamford Bridge, Hazard was lethal on the left flank and was a menace for several clubs. In 352 appearances, he scored 110 goals and registered 85 assists for the Blues. His brilliant performance didn't go unnoticed and he was on Real Madrid's radar.

In July 2019, Hazard joined Los Blancos from Chelsea for a reported €120.8 million. However, his stint at the Bernabeu didn't live up to the hype. While his poor performance could be linked to numerous injury woes, he scored seven goals and registered 12 assists in 76 games.

In terms of international performance, Hazard scored 33 goals and provided 36 assists in 126 games for Belgium. The 34-year-old announced his retirement from professional football on October 10, 2023.

How many trophies did Eden Hazard win at Chelsea?

As a player who could be considered a club legend, Hazard won six trophies at Stamford Bridge. He won two Premier League titles in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons. Hazard also won the 2012-13 and 2018-19 Europa League trophies at the Bridge.

The Belgian left-winger was part of Chelsea's squad that won the 2018 FA Cup and 2015 EFL Carabao Cup. Hazard remains a legend in the Blues ranks together with players like Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

