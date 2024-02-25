"Talisca is saving Cristiano Ronaldo", "We hardly keep clean sheets" - Fans react as Al-Nassr beat Al Shabab 3-2 in SPL

Fans reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr struggling to beat Al-Shabab 3-2 in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday (February 25).

Ronaldo broke the deadlock from the spot in the 21st minute at the Al-Shabab Stadium. But the hosts restored parity through a penalty of their own - through Yannick Carrasco - in the eighth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Talisca restored Al-Alami's lead a minute into the second period, but Al-Shabab pulled level again, this time through Carlos in the 67th minute. Luis Castro's side, though, had the last laugh, with Talisca bagging his second of the game four minutes from time.

The visitors had to navigate a long stoppage time period - where Abdullah Radif saw red for Al-Shabab - before seeing out the wins. Fans, though, were left unconvinced with the manner of victory at the 11th-placed side, with one tweeting:

"Talisca is saving Cristiano Ronaldo. What times has come on this Penaldo"

Another bemoaned the lack of clean sheets, chiming in:

"We hardly keep clean sheets yho even though we are winning."

Al-Alami might not have had a shutout on the night, but the win took them to within four points of runaway pacesetters Al-Hilal (56), having played a game more.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the game's best players and most lethal goalscorers, having scored 877 times across for club and country, a record tally.

Having recently turned 39, he continues to go strong, ageing like fine wine, producing a marvellous start to the year after emerging as the top scorer in 2023 with 54 goals.

With his fourth straight strike in as many games across competitions this year, the Portugal captain is up to 28 goals and 11 assists in 29 games. That includes league-leading tallies of 22 goals and nine assists, showing off his prowess both as a goalscorer and goal creator.

He has also scored five times (and bagged an assist) in the AFC Champions League, where Al-Nassr have reached the quarterfinal.