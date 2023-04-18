"Teach them a lesson", "My prediction is 11-1" - Fans react hilariously as Real Madrid announce starting XI for UCL game against Chelsea

Football fans have provided some hilarious reactions to Real Madrid's XI for their UEFA Champions League clash against Chelsea.

Los Blancos will take on the Blues at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie on Tuesday, April 18. The reigning Champions League winners will take a 2-0 advantage into the game thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio in last week's first leg in Spain.

Ahead of the match, Real Madrid announced their starting XI via a post on Twitter, maintaining the same starters from the first leg. Fans immediately left some rib-tickling reactions in the comments, with one of them writing:

"Teach them a lesson 🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏👏"

Another fan tweeted:

"VAMOS, my prediction is 11-1"

One user wrote:

"Oh we’re cooking today"

Here are some more reactions:

Here is Real Madrid's XI for their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second-leg clash against Chelsea:

Thibaut Courtois; Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Daniel Carvajal; Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde; Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo Goes.

The Blues are yet to announce their line-up for the contest.

Real Madrid and Chelsea endured contrasting weekends

Real Madrid and Chelsea were both in league action over the weekend. While Los Blancos picked up a routine victory, Frank Lampard's men fell to a fourth consecutive defeat across competitions.

The Spanish giants took on Cadiz away from home in La Liga on Saturday, April 15. While they couldn't find the net for more than an hour, they eventually got the breakthrough in the 72nd minute through Nacho Fernandez. Marco Asensio added a second four minutes later to seal a largely comfortable 2-0 win.

Arch-rivals Barcelona drew 0-0 at Getafe on April 16, which means Real Madrid are now 11 points adrift of first place in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Chelsea took on Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on the same day. The Blues took the lead after just 13 minutes as Conor Gallagher scored via a deflected effort, their first goal under Lampard.

However, first-half substitute Danny Welbeck found the back of the net for Brighton in the 42nd minute. A bright performance after the break from the Seagulls, capped off by a stunning goal from Julio Enciso in the 69th minute, gave the visitors a deserved 2-1 win.

The result meant Chelsea stayed 11th in the standings and 17 points adrift of fourth place.

Poll : 0 votes