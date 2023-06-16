"Tears in my eyes", "We have reached the promise land" - Manchester United fans react as star player reportedly set to leave club this summer

Manchester United fans have reacted to the news of David de Gea's reported exit from Old Trafford amidst a contract standoff.

On Friday (June 16), the Red Devils submitted their retained list of players for the upcoming Premier League season. De Gea, whose contract expires on June 30, was conspicuous by his absence.

The Red Devils did, however, add that they're still in discussions with De Gea over extending his stay beyond the summer. Journalist David McDonnell of the Mirror has said that the Spaniard is set to leave the Red Devils next month.

The report mentions that De Gea's situation is looking bleak, as the 32-year-old is refusing to take a pay cut. He earns £375,000 a week at Old Trafford. If no agreement is found, he will leave on a free transfer this summer.

Many Manchester United fans reacted positively to the news of De Gea's potential exit from Old Trafford after a 12-year stay, considering his high-profile errors in the recently concluded season. One tweeted:

"Tears in my eyes"

Another added:

"We have reached the promise land, can't wait to drive him to the airport"

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

De Gea has won eight trophies at Manchester United since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2011. With 545 appearances, he's seventh on the list of players with the most appearances for the club.

The 45-cap Spain international's form in recent seasons, though, has been shaky, and he has been error-prone between the sticks. Erik ten Hag has backed him on occasions but has refused to promise that he will stay the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

Manchester United interested in Andre Onana

Manchester United are interested in making a move for Inter Milan's Andre Onana this summer, as per the Athletic.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper starred for the Nerazzurri, who reached the UEFA Champions League final earlier this month. He made 41 appearances across competitions this season, keeping 19 clean sheets.

Onana spent four and a half years at Barcelona's academy before moving to Ajax in January 2015. Since then, he has made his name as a world-class shot-stopper who's confident with the ball at his feet.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could now pursue a move for Onana, with whom he spent four and a half years at Ajax. It remains to be seen if Inter are willing to sell their star custodian.

The 27-year-old had signed a five-year deal at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium last summer.

