“Technical ability coming out his ears”, “Settling our arguments” – Arsenal fans in awe of ‘incredible’ 28-year-old star after 4-1 win against Leeds

Arsenal fans were spellbound by January signing Leandro Trossard's performance during the 4-1 Premier League win against Leeds United on Saturday, April 1. Trossard was a part of the starting lineup in the absence of Bukayo Saka.

The Belgian managed to bag an assist during the game as well. Apart from it, he was thoroughly impressive.

Gabriel Jesus bagged a brace, while Ben White and Granit Xhaka scored once each for Mikel Arteta's team. Rasmus Kristensen was the only goalscorer for Leeds.

Apart from his assist, Leandro Trossard made three key passes. The Belgian also completed 33 passes during the match. Since his January arrival, the former Brighton & Hove Albion attacker has registered seven assists in six games for the Gunners.

He also completed two long balls and two crosses against Javi Garcia's team. Overall, the 28-year-old was one of the main architects in the 4-1 win and earned plaudits for his performance.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Trossard is just incredible. That assist for Jesus is the best he's had for us I think. Technical ability coming out his ears."

Another fan was equally impressed with Trossard, writing on Twitter:

"Thank you Leandro Trossard for settling our arguments on the pitch every match day. I mean, we do less talking on these twitter streets now. So much Love Leo."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Leandro Trossard's performance during Arsenal's 4-1 win against Leeds United:

P™ @SemperFiArsenal Leandro Trossard has 7 assists in last 6 Premier League games.



Signing of the window Leandro Trossard has 7 assists in last 6 Premier League games. Signing of the window https://t.co/qzEjr5i09w

James Benge @jamesbenge If you only counted Trossard's assists since joining Arsenal, he would still be third in the Premier League's assist charts If you only counted Trossard's assists since joining Arsenal, he would still be third in the Premier League's assist charts

🇳🇿 @arsenalhurtsme Trossard mastering LW, ST and RW since he signed for Arsenal Trossard mastering LW, ST and RW since he signed for Arsenal https://t.co/LLP41QCO5I

James. @afcjxmes Since Trossard moved to CF for us he’s had 7 assists in 5 games, mental. Since Trossard moved to CF for us he’s had 7 assists in 5 games, mental.

J. Julius Julu @JuliusJulu7 🫂 Thank you Leandro Trossard for settling our arguments on the pitch every match day. I mean, we do less talking on these twitter streets now. So much Love Leo Thank you Leandro Trossard for settling our arguments on the pitch every match day. I mean, we do less talking on these twitter streets now. So much Love Leo❤️🫂 https://t.co/sxWxps623X

evan 》 @afcevan Trossard is just incredible. That assist for Jesus is the best he's had for us I think. Technical ability coming out his ears. Trossard is just incredible. That assist for Jesus is the best he's had for us I think. Technical ability coming out his ears.

J🧞 @JadenAFC Trossard still has so much xG saved up for Anfield btw Trossard still has so much xG saved up for Anfield btw😭😭😭😭

Why did Bukayo Saka not start for Arsenal against Leeds United

Bukayo Saka has been a pillar in the attack for Arsenal so far this season. The Englishman, however, was not a part of the starting lineup to face Leeds United.

Saka started 54 consecutive league games heading into the contest, which is a remarkable statistic. Mikel Arteta told BBC Radio 5 about Ssaka's absence (via Mirror):

"He was unable to train yesterday, He's feeling a little better today. We might still see him at some point."

Saka eventually came on in the second half as Gabriel Jesus's replacement. The Brazilian, though, managed to complete his brace before being taken off.

