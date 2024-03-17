"Tell City to come outside", "Another team that Vini owns" - Fans react as Real Madrid defeat Osasuna 4-2 in La Liga fixture

Real Madrid fans expressed their delight on social media after their side beat Osasuna 4-2 in their most recent fixture in La Liga on Saturday, March 16.

Goals from Dani Carvajal (18') and Brahim Diaz (61'), and a brace from Vinicius Junior (4', 64') were enough to secure all three points for Los Blancos. The victory saw them extend their lead over second-placed Girona to 10 points after 29 games.

Earlier in the week, Real were handed a mouth-watering clash against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals in the draw held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

After the comfortable win against Osasuna, confident Real fans reacted on X.

"Tell [Manchester] City to come outside," one fan demanded.

Another chimed in:

"Another team that Vini (Jr.) owns."

Here are some of the best fan reactions:

Vinicius Junior picked up a yellow card in the match, causing him to miss the next La Liga outing against Athletic Bilbao. But some fans saw it as a blessing in disguise as it will ensure he is fit for the big game against Manchester City.

The Real Madrid-Manchester City clash is scheduled for April 9 at the Bernabeu and April 17 at the Etihad. The winner will meet either Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

"This team has no ceiling" - Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz after Osasuna win

Brahim Diaz was one of the scorers for Real Madrid in their 4-2 win against Osasuna on Saturday. The winger lavished praise on the club and their winning mentality.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Diaz said:

"This is Real Madrid. We've gone many games without losing, which doesn't usually happen. And this is what Real Madrid asks of you; we are showing that we are here to win everything. This team has no ceiling."

Diaz also applauded the hero of the day, Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, for his incredible performance:

"Vinicius is out of this world. He does different things. Its incredible what he does. Having him in the team makes it easy for you to almost go up 1-0 every game."

Vinicius has been enjoying an incredible season, amassing 18 goals and eight assists in 28 games across competitions. Diaz, meanwhile, has been an impact player for Carlo Ancelotti's side. He has nine goals and four assists in 33 games this campaign, averaging a goal contribution every 117 minutes.

Los Blancos face high-flying Copa del Rey finalists Athletic Bilbao next in La Liga on March 31. However, they will have to do it without Vinicius, who got himself a yellow card suspension in the Osasuna game.