"Tempted to cash in" - Journalist claims Arsenal are thinking about selling prized asset to raise transfer funds

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Aston Villa are interested in Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe and that the Gunners could be tempted to sell the player.

Smith Rowe finds himself below Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard in the pecking order. The 23-year-old has made only 11 appearances across competitions this season, providing one assist.

Smith Rowe has started only one Premier League match. According to Jones, Villa could try their luck with Smith Rowe in 2024 even if a transfer doesn't take place in January.

According to The Athletic, Villa had a £25 million bid rejected for Smith Rowe in 2021. They are second in the Premier League this season, with Unai Emery giving the club a new direction. Another move for Smith Rowe could be on the cards this year.

Speaking on the same, Jones told GiveMeSport:

“Villa made a couple of bids for Smith Rowe last year and if that interest is still bubbling away, then this would be an ideal moment to go and have another go. I feel like Arsenal will be tempted to cash in on someone who isn’t an essential first-team player."

He added:

“Smith Rowe is a very good player with a really good attitude and good application. I think it’d be a very good signing for Aston Villa. Part of me does wonder if they’ve been keeping an eye on the fact he’s only started one Premier League game this season.”

Smith Rowe has so far made 107 appearances for the Gunners' senior team, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists. He is also a three-time England international.

Smith Rowe's current Arsenal deal runs until the end of the 2025-26 season, and Transfermarkt values the player at €25 million.

Mikel Arteta claims Emile Smith Rowe will have his chances at Arsenal

Emile Smith Rowe is undeniably a quality player, but his progress has been stunned by persistent injury issues. However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants the player to stay.

When quizzed about Smith Rowe, Arteta said that the 23-year-old will have his chances at the club as the season progresses. He said in a recent press conference (via the Gunners website):

"You really have to be aligned with them and how they are feeling and they have to feel important. This is still the biggest part of the season to play now and we have to be patient, and he will have his chances.”

With the Gunners in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, as well as active in the FA Cup and the Premier League, Smith Rowe could get some game time during the important stage of the 2023-24 season.