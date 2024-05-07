"Ten Hag losing 4-0 while Sancho goes to a Champions League final" - Fans react as Borussia Dortmund defeat PSG to qualify for UCL final

Football fans on social media reacted as Borussia Dortmund defeated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to qualify for the UEFA Champions League final. The German giants beat their UCL group-mates in an end-to-end semifinal second leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, May 7.

Die Schwarzgelben absorbed PSG's pressure throughout a scoreless first half. In the beginning of the second half, Mats Hummels was left all alone in the box to nod home Julian Brandt's corner and give them the lead in the 50th minute.

PSG then upped the ante, launching a barrage of attacks on the Dortmund defense. Their shots, however, were extremely wayward, hitting the woodwork four times in the half.

Dortmund hung on to their 1-0 lead and made it through to their third Champions League final ever with a 2-0 win on aggregate. Fans took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to post their reactions.

One fan ironically noted:

"Ten Hag losing 4-0 while Sancho goes to a Champions League final. Football is beautiful."

Another added:

"They deserve this! Congrats."

Here is a selection of fan reactions:

"Bundesliga best league itw [in the world]," one fan exclaimed.

"They deserved to be here. Jadon Sancho especially," another fan added.

A fan praised the only two players who are still in the Dortmund squad from their 2013 UCL Final run, saying, "[Marco] Reus and [Mats] Hummels were in the 2013 UCL final. Now they have the chance to win it again. Legends."

"Black Yellow are the colors," a fan said.

Reminiscing the 2013 UCL final, one fan added, "Bayern vs Dortmund UCL final. Inject ittt."

"Football won," another fan claimed.

"Dortmund needs to win the trophy at this point. The entire world is with you," a fan affirmed.

With the UCL final being Marco Reus' last game at Dortmund, another fan emotionally added, "One last dance."

A look at Borussia Dortmund's best performers in their run to the UEFA Champions League final

Borussia Dortmund's run to the UEFA Champions League final has been marked by brilliant team play rather than over-reliance on individual brilliance. However, there have been a few standout players across their campaign that deserve special credit.

35-year-old Mats Hummels has been one of their best performers across the whole campaign. He has been rock-solid at the back, playing a vital role in their unbelievable record of six clean sheets in 12 games.

With his 50th minute goal in the second leg of the semi-final, he also became the oldest German footballer to score a goal in a Champions League knockout game.

Since joining the club from VfB Stuttgart in 2021, Gregor Kobel has transformed himself from a talented youngster into one of the world's best goalkeepers. He has made a staggering 42 saves in 11 UCL games this season, including a penalty against AC Milan, leading all shot-stoppers in that category.

Striker Niclas Fullkrug (three goals, two assists) and attacking midfielder Julian Brandt (two goals, three assists) have five goal contributions each. They have been the offensive engine of the team, alongside vital contributions from Karim Adeyemi and on-loan Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

Manager Edin Terzic has got his side playing compact, solid football that can soak up intense pressure and pounce on mistakes from the opposition. He has been performing wonders with a squad that was not even expected to get out of their "Group of Death" which included PSG, AC Milan, and Newcastle United.

Borussia Dortmund will now take on either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. The second leg of the second semi-final is set to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 8.