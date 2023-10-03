"Ten Hag out", "The stupidest team in world football" - Fans react as 10-man Manchester United suffer defeat to Galatasaray in UCL

Manchester United's season just went from bad to worse as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 3).

Erik ten Hag's men started brightly and took a deserved 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. A superb cross from an otherwise poor Marcus Rashford was met by a powerful header from Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United have lacked confidence throughout the start of the season and they came unstuck just six minutes after their opener. Wilfried Zaha returned to Old Trafford and struck the ball off the turf that looped over United goalkeeper Onana.

Rashford then wasted a glorious opportunity in the 53rd minute when he was through on goal. He tried playing in Bruno Fernandes but his pass was weak and intercepted by Sacha Boey.

The Red Devils put Galatasaray under the cosh for much of the second half and Hojlund thought he'd netted a brilliant second in the 59th minute. The Danish frontman dumbfounded Boey with a drop of the shoulder before firing past goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

However, the goal was ruled out for offside but Hojlund soon did double Manchester United's lead in the 67th minute. The young striker raced forward before brilliantly chipping Muslera.

However, all of Hojlund's hard work was quickly undone by poor defending just four minutes later. Muhammed Akturkoglu received the ball in the box before sending a fine effort past Onana.

Onana then became the villain of the piece. His poor pass out from the back led to Casemiro speeding back to prevent Dries Mertens from netting in the 77th minute. It was the Brazilian's second yellow on the night and his goalkeeper looked to the ground in guilt.

Mauro Icardi sent the resulting penalty wide of Onana's goal much to the Cameroonian shot-stopper's relief. However, Icardi made up for the miss three minutes later sending the ball over Manchester United's goalkeeper whose decision to go low early was questionable.

It was another disastrous night for Ten Hag's side who have lost their first two Champions League group games for the first time in the club's history. They sit bottom of Group A after two games.

One fan has grown impatient with Ten Hag and wants the Dutch coach out of Old Trafford:

"Naa I’m done with this. Ten Hag Out. Embarrassing. Signings are a shambles bar a couple. Sabotaging the club."

Another fan was stunned by Manchester United players' lapses in concentration:

"We are watching the stupidest team in world football."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to yet more misery for the Red Devils:

Rasmus Hojlund named man of the match in Manchester United's dismal defeat to Galatasaray

Rasmus Hojlund continues to impress for the Red Devils.

If there was any positive for Manchester United to take from tonight's loss to Galatasaray, it was Hojlund's performance. The Danish striker was a real presence up top and took both of his goals well.

Hojlund was named UEFA's Man of the Match, and deservedly so. Had the Red Devils not capitulated defensively he would have won the game for them in scintillating style.

The 20-year-old now sits on three Champions League goals in two games. He also completed three of four dribble attempts, made one key pass, and won four of 10 ground duels.

Hojlund joined Manchester United from Atalanta in the summer for £72 million. He has been a shining light in an otherwise nightmare start to the season for Ten Hag.