"Terminate his contract" "Moves like a tractor" - Manchester United superstar gets savaged on Twitter for his performance against Leeds

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire failed to impress in what was his first Premier League start for the Red Devils since early January.

Manchester United faced bitter rivals Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League today (February 12). They went into the match looking to bounce back from their 2-2 draw against the same opponents last week.

While the Whites managed to keep the Red Devils at bay for most of the game, the visitors eventually emerged victorious. Late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho saw the Old Trafford outfit claim a 2-0 win.

Despite the positive result, Manchester United defender Maguire has seemingly grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons. He was one of the three players Erik ten Hag brought into his starting lineup today.

Lisandro Martinez was surprisingly dropped to the bench to give Maguire his first league start since the first week of January. The England international, though, failed to take his opportunity to impress.

Maguire's rustiness was evident when his mistake almost saw Leeds attacker Jack Harrison go through on goal in the first half. Although he eventually went on to help his side win the game and keep a clean sheet, he did not do enough to impress the fans.

The Manchester United skipper's underwhelming performance against the Whites saw him ridiculed by supporters on social media. One fan even labeled him the worst signing in Premier League history. A Twitter user by the name of Harry wrote:

"Maguire. Worst Premier League signing in history. Terminate his contract."

Meanwhile, popular Red Devils fan Trey mocked Maguire's way of running. He tweeted:

"Maguire moving like a tractor again, wtf was that."

Here are some more reactions to Maguire's display against Leeds:

Despite his struggles, Maguire has notably helped the Red Devils keep a clean sheet in each of his last three Premier League starts. He also helped the club to a 3-1 win against Reading in the FA Cup last month.

Manchester United move second on the table

Manchester United's 2-0 win against Leeds has seen him go second in the Premier League table. Manchester City, though, could send them back to third with a victory over Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

Ten Hag's side have also moved two points closer to table-toppers Arsenal, who drew their match against Brentford on Saturday, February 11. It is worth noting that the Gunners have two games in hand, however.

The Red Devils will now turn their attention towards their UEFA Europa League clash with Barcelona. The two teams will lock horns in the first leg of their tie on Thursday, February 16.

