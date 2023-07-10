Fans are convinced that Shakira's presence helped Lewis Hamilton secure a third-place finish in the Silverstone GP. The British driver finished on the podium in his home country. Fans on Twitter are reacting to the result.

Gerard Pique's former partner attended the event in the UK. Despite living in Miami right now, the pop star decided to take time off her schedule.

Fans are reacting to Hamilton's podium finish as one wrote on Twitter:

“Thank you for coming to support Lewis.”

Shakira posted a photo of herself attending the event as well. Fans gathered in the comment section as they claimed that the Colombian gave Hamilton a bit of an extra pace to secure a podium finish.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:

Shakira recently spoke about how her relationship with Gerard Pique started

Shakira and Gerard Pique's relationship came to an end last year. The pair were together for over a decade after starting to date following the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Pique met the pop star while shooting the famous Waka Waka song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which was won by Spain. Pique was a part of the La Roja side.

While they started dating after that, it was not always easy. The pop star said that she still had wounds from her previous relationship, leading to Pique feeling jealous at times. She said (via AS Tikitakas):

"I start dating him and, if I have a bit of free time, I prefer to go see him at him and not go to the Bahamas to find my ex . It was a situation that did not please Gerard at all. So, to appease Gerard's jealousy a bit , which was natural because we didn't have a consolidated relationship, there was a lot of insecurity on both sides and the wounds with my previous partner were open."

Following their breakup, Shakira has shifted base to Miami along with her children Milan and Sasha. Pique, meanwhile, is currently in a relationship with Clara Chia Martin.

