"Thank god", "Back where he belongs" - Chelsea fans react as 24-year-old star returns to starting XI for PL fixture against Brentford

Fans have reacted to Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic returning to the lineup for the Premier League game at Brentford on Saturday (March 2).

Having not played the midweek 3-2 home win over Leeds United in the FA Cup fifth round, the 24-year-old starts again, making his first appearance since the 1-0 EFL Cup final loss to Liverpool after extra time last week.

In 17 games across competitions, Petrovic has kept four clean sheets, including two in 10 games in the Premier League, where the Blues are 11th after 25 games. Mauricio Pochettino's side are 17 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa (52).

Having played a key role in his last league outing - a 1-1 draw at Manchester City - Petrovic starts at Brentford, which has enthused fans. One reacted:

"Petrovic starting. Thank God"

Another chimed in:

"Petrovic back where he belongs"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The Blues have just one win in their last four league outings, losing twice. That lone victory (3-1) came at Crystal Palace, while the two losses came at Liverpool (4-1) and at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-2).

Pochettino's side will look to avert a league double, though, having lost 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in October.

Brentford vs Chelsea: A few tidbits

Chelsea FC

Chelsea's Premier League record against Brentford doesn't inspire much confidence.

Ahead of their clash at the Gtech Community Stadium, in five meetings, the Blues have won just once, losing thrice in their last four meetings, including their most recent one. It's their lowest success rate against any Premier League opponent the Blues have met at least five times.

Moreover, Brentford have impressive kept three consecutive clean sheets against Pochettino's side. Only against the two Manchester clubs - Manchester United (2019-21) and Manchester City (2021-23) have they failed to score in more consecutive games (four each) in the competition.

Brentford's only previous league derby over the Blues came way back in the 1938-39 season. Chelsea barely escaped relegation by finishing 20th in the 22-team league, finishing two places and a point behind the Bees.

