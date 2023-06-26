"Thanks for nothing", "Shame it didn't work out" - Chelsea fans react as club announces star's departure after just one season with the Blues

Chelsea fans online have reacted to defender Kalidou Koulibaly's move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal just one year after joining the Blues.

The west London side signed Koulibably for over £30 million from Napoli last summer but he had an underwhelming stint in the Premier League. The Senegalese centre-back helped Chelsea keep 11 clean sheets in 32 games across competitions. He also scored two goals and provided one assist.

The Blues announced on Sunday, June 25, that Koulibaly has now completed a move to Al-Hilal. The Premier League club's statement read:

"The centre-back arrived from Napoli last summer and made 32 appearances for the Blues during his sole campaign at Stamford Bridge The 32-year-old made his debut away at Everton and marked his first home game with a fantastic volley against Tottenham Hotspur. His other Chelsea goal also came in a London derby, away to Fulham..."

It further added:

"We would like to thank Kalidou for his contributions on and off the pitch during his time at Stamford Bridge and wish him well for the next stage of his career."

Fans of the west London side were certainly disappointed with Koulibaly's stint at Stamford Bridge and reacted to his transfer news on Twitter. One fan wrote:

"Thanks for nothing, but good luck"

Another fan tweeted:

"Shame it didn’t work out. Good luck, @kkoulibaly26"

Here are some other reactions as Koulibaly completed his €23 million move (via Fabrizio Romano) to Al-Hilal:

Kalidou Koulibaly joins a host of stars set to leave Chelsea this summer

In the first year of Todd Boehly-led ownership, the Blues spent over £600 million to bring in 17 players in two transfer windows. They still finished 12th in the Premier League and sacked two permanent managers.

Chelsea are now looking to offload quite a few players this summer to balance their books. N'Golo Kante has already left and joined Al-Ittihad while Kalidou Koulibaly has joined Al-Hilal.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Hakim Ziyech is set to join Al-Nassr while Edouard Mendy will join Al-Ahli. The Italian journalist has also reported that Mateo Kovacic will join Manchester City this summer.

Mason Mount has also been in talks with a departure this summer. Manchester United are interested in the Englishman but their third bid worth £55 million has been rejected. The Blues are demanding £65 million for Mount.

Romelu Lukaku is also expected to leave Chelsea this summer. He spent the last season on loan at Inter Milan and the Italian side are reportedly interested in signing him permanently.

