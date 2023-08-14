"Thanks to VARane" - Gary Lineker makes hilarious claim as Manchester United defeat Wolves in PL opener

Gary Linekar took a sly dig at Manchester United after the Red Devils managed a narrow 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers, thanks to a 76th minute strike by Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman scored the solitary goal of United's Premier League opener at Old Trafford on Monday (August 14). However, there was a moment of controversy, as goalkeeper Andre Onana had clattered into a Wolves player late in the second half.

While the consensus was that the Molineux club should have had a penalty, Onana wasn't penalised. Lineker took a jibe at the Red Devils by praising Varane, tweeting:

"An opening day 3 points for @ManUtd. thanks to VARane."

Manchester United got all three points despite not performing at the desired level in a game where Mason Mount and Onana made their competitive debuts. Erik ten Hag's side next return to action on Saturday (August 19) at Tottenham Hotspur.

Alex Ferguson lauds Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Sir Alex Ferguson attended the analyst desk ahead of Manchester United's Premier League showdown against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

The legendary Scot was asked about how manager Erik ten Hag has done with his former club since taking over last season. Ferguson is very happy with the progress the Dutchman has made, telling NBC Sports:

“Ten Hag has done a fantastic job. He brought in his own players, which is important. The squad composition is very good with experienced defenders. There is a good base. They have a goalkeeper, very athletic.”

Ten Hag helped the Red Devils win the Carabao Cup last season, a third-placed finish in the Premier League and the FA Cup finl.

United will also play in the UEFA Champions League this season. Fans, though, will hope that they can perform better than in the clash against Wolves.