"That is 100 per cent clear" – Jurgen Klopp explains what Liverpool must do to break free from worrying run of form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently shed light on his team's plans to arrest their poor run of form ahead of their FA Cup third-round replay. They are set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers away on Tuesday (January 17).

The Reds have endured their worst start to a Premier League season under Klopp, registering just eight wins in 18 matches so far. The 19-time domestic champions are currently ninth in the 2022-23 table with 28 points, four off the much-coveted UEFA Champions League spot.

Since the return of club football after the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Liverpool have tasted success just twice in six games across competitions. The club even failed to progress to the FA Cup fourth round as Wolves held them to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield on Saturday (January 7).

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Klopp stated that Liverpool have to focus on maintaining a compact backline. He told reporters:

"You always have to go back to the basics, that's what you have to do. We have to be more compact, not only tomorrow. That is 100 per cent clear. We have to get back to solid defending."

When asked about his stratagem for their FA Cup replay, Klopp replied:

"We will go as strong as we can tomorrow. Not all players who played the last game against Brighton are available now for different reasons. We will make changes, that's clear. We need fresh legs. We have to make decisions about the lineup and we will."

Sharing his thoughts on the current team spirit at Anfield, Klopp continued:

"The boys are good with each other, but that doesn't mean they can't be clear from what they want from each other. We are very clear with ourselves, we don't hide. We have to admit that we haven't played to our potential this season. That's where we want to go again. We don't want to turn time back, but we have to start again."

Liverpool weighing up shock move for 25-year-old Barcelona target: Reports

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are prepared to launch a transfer offer for Barcelona target and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. Newcastle United are also keen to rope the Portuguese in.

Neves, 25, has been a central figure in Wolves' resurgence since their return to the Premier League in 2018. So far, he has scored 19 goals and laid out eight assists in 160 league appearances for his outfit.

The Anfield outfit have also been linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, Wolves' Matheus Nunes, and Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat.

