William Gallas has urged Jose Mourinho to make a sensational return to Chelsea in the upcoming summer. He believes that the Portuguese manager would be ideal for the current squad and they need someone to guide them.

Speaking to Gambling Zone, Gallas claimed that the Blues are the best club for Mourinho right now. He believes that the manager would make a lot of changes to the squad if he returns.

"I actually think the best club for him would be to come back to Chelsea," Gallas said. "That would be the best possible option for Mourinho. The best thing for Mourinho would be to return to Chelsea. The question is, if he comes back to Chelsea, he will need players with a different mentality and players with more quality than Chelsea currently have.

"He asks a lot of his players – he demands a lot – and that can be a problem for some players that don’t have the quality to give him what he needs."

Jose Mourinho has managed at Stamford Bridge twice and was sacked in 2015. He went on to manage Manchester United and Tottenham before heading to AS Roma, where he got sacked earlier this season.

Former Chelsea star claims Premier League needs Jose Mourinho

William Gallas has stated that the Premier League needs Jose Mourinho to return. He believes that the league will miss Jurgen Klopp when he leaves this summer and added that Guardiola will remain the only big manager in the league.

He told Gambling Zone:

"The Premier League is about to lose Jurgen Klopp. Next season, the only big, big managers in the league will be Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, and Mikel hasn’t won the league yet. There is room for another prestigious manager to come in and compete with those two and I think that Jose Mourinho could be the man to do it. We need one more big manager in the Premier League."

He added:

"If Mourinho came back, it would be good for the Premier League and it would be exciting. I think everyone would be excited by the prospect of seeing Mourinho pitting his wits against Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta – something would happen. There would be fireworks."

Jose Mourinho has not ruled out a return to the Premier League. However, he has stated that he wishes to manage a club in the Saudi Pro League soon.