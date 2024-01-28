"That was embarrassing", "Don't deserve to celebrate this win" - Fans react as Manchester United beat Newport County 4-2 in FA Cup

Fans have reacted to Manchester United's 4-2 FA Cup fourth-round win at League 2 side Newport County on Sunday (January 28).

Captain Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo gave the visitors a two-goal lead inside 13 minutes at Rodney Parade. But Graham Coughlan's side hit back through Bryn Morris nine minutes from half-time before Will Evans restored parity two minutes after the break.

Erik ten Hag's side went back in front through Antony's first goal of the season midway through the second half before summer signing Rasmus Hojlund made sure of the win four minutes into stoppage time.

Fans, though, were unimpressed with the manner of win against a Newport side that plies its trade three divisions below United. One even deemed the performance 'embarassing', tweeting:

"That was embarassing"

Another chimed in that the Red Devils don't deserve to celebrate the win:

"Man Utd fans don't deserve to celebrate this win"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Ten Hag's side face Bristol City or Nottingham Forest for a place in the quarterfinals.

"Our defence transition was not great" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has no qualms admitting that his side were poor in defensive transitions in the Newport win.

After a bright start, United failed to press on the accelerator and get out of sight, instead allowing their League One hosts to level proceedings. Nevertheless, the Premier League giants started afresh in the second half to seal a two-goal win.

"The first 35 minutes minutes were very comfortable leading 2-0," Ten Hag told BBC One. "It should have been 3-0 or 4-0.. They created chances out of nothing. Our defence transition was not great. We had to start again to win this game, and we did. Well done boys.

"We controlled the game; maybe, we went a little bit slower. We had the chance to go 3-0. Garnacho hit the crossbar. They had nothing, really nothing, and, then, they scored a goal."

United are next in action at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday (February 1) in the Premier League, where they are eighth in the standings, 16 points off leaders Liverpool (48) after 21 games.