"That doesn't feel right here" – Gary Neville warns Chelsea hierarchy against doing 'madness' after win over Tottenham

Manchester United great Gary Neville has issued a warning to Chelsea's top brass regarding Mauricio Pochettino following a 2-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur this Thursday (May 2).

The Blues, who won 4-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this campaign, beat their city rivals to climb up to eighth spot in the 2023-24 Premier League table. The Stamford Bridge club are on 51 points from 34 games, three points off sixth-placed Manchester United.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville asserted that Chelsea would be making a mistake by firing Pochettino and hiring a new manager ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. He elaborated:

"There was talk of Pochettino being under pressure a month or so ago. But I think it would be madness to change the coach whose quality of work with these types of player is renowned. Making sure you have stability through another transfer window seems more critical than the idea someone else would come in and do a better job. That doesn't feel right here."

Lavishing praise on the 52-year-old Argentine tactician, Neville added:

"He's a proven coach. One of the great coaches in the Premier League in the last five, six, seven years. Pochettino has had some up and down moments this season. But this [win] is a good one."

Asked about his future, Pochettino replied to Sky Sports on Thursday:

"I think enough is enough. All the managers need time to translate their ideas and their philosophy. More when the team is like this squad is. We need to have time. It's not my decision. It's difficult to see every single week that I'm under scrutiny and I'm under judgment. But it's not my decision to be here or not to be here."

Pochettino, who replaced Frank Lampard at the Blues, has registered 23 wins, 10 draws, and 14 defeats in 47 outings as Chelsea manager.

Mauricio Pochettino opines on Chelsea star Conor Gallagher's future ahead of summer

At a post-match press conference, Mauricio Pochettino claimed that he is unaware about Conor Gallagher's future at Chelsea amid transfer speculations. He said (h/t Caught Offside):

"I am not involved, I know nothing, I cannot tell you. I think you can see in my starting XI I think, the whole season, was strong with him."

Gallagher, 24, has scored six goals and registered nine assists in 46 games across competitions, including 42 starts, for his club this term.

With his contract set to expire in June 2025, the Chelsea youth product is believed to have been identified as a potential sale in the summer.