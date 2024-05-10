“That would be a great signing” - Jermaine Pennant tells Liverpool to sign ex-Manchester City star to replace Mohamed Salah

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant reckons the Reds should sign former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane to replace Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield this summer.

Salah has been a vital player for the Merseysiders since arriving from AS Roma in 2017. He has scored 211 goals and provided 89 assists in 347 games, helping them win numerous trophies. However, with his contract expiring in 2025, the winger has been linked with a departure this summer, with Saudi Arabian clubs interested.

Pennant believes former Manchester City and current Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane will be a good replacement for Salah over Michael Olise. He said (via DAZN):

“I don’t think Olise is an ideal replacement for Mo Salah. You need someone with more experience, like Leroy Sane. For me that would be a great signing, he has pace, he cuts in on his right or left. When he played at the Emirates, he was absolutely unreal, he tore Arsenal apart.

“So, if he can do that to Arsenal at the Emirates, he’d be an amazing signing. He knows the Premier League with City, so I’d rather Leroy than Olise, even though he’s a great player.”

Sane spent four years at Manchester City, joining them from FC Schalke 04 in 2016. He made 135 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 39 goals and contributing 43 assists.

Liverpool and Manchester City's remaining Premier League games

Liverpool and Manchester City have competed for the Premier League title a few times in recent years and were involved in it this season as well. However, the Reds have fallen off and sit five points behind leaders Arsenal with two games to go. City, meanwhile, are a point behind the Gunners with a game in hand.

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at Anfield in their last game. They will next take on fourth-placed Aston Villa at Villa Park on Monday, May 13. The Reds will then end their season at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 19.

Manchester City, meanwhile, beat Wolves 5-1 at home in their last game. They will next face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday before facing Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday. They will end their league season at the Etihad against West Ham United.

The Cityzens will also face city rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final on May 25.