"That for me is a perfect team" - Pundit names three signings Chelsea need to make to compete for PL title 

Pundit Troy Deeney has claimed that Chelsea are just two or three signings away from competing for the Premier League title. The Blues caused a major upset in the FIFA Club World Cup beating Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 3-0 in the final.
Cole Palmer scored a brace, while new signing Joao Pedro scored one goal to hand Enzo Maresca his second trophy at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea won the UEFA Conference League under his tutelage and will now be booming with confidence ahead of the upcoming season.
Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has claimed that the Blues have what it takes to compete for the Premier League title. He insisted that the west London side need two or three good signings to become genuine title contenders.
The pundit insisted that Enzo Maresca's side need a quality keeper, a centre-back and a full-back. He told talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro:
"My only frustration with Enzo Maresca is he keeps downplaying it. This is an exceptional team, you look at the talent they’ve got on the bench, this is a team that can really compete. They’re probably two or three pieces away. I’d go for a goalkeeper, an experienced centre-half and a full-back. That for me is a perfect team."
Deeney added:
"But when you start talking about, 'we’re away from getting in the Champions League, that’s a milestone', I don’t buy it. I think they have to be competing. I’ve got to give them a little bit of grace at the start of the season because we’re three weeks away from the start of the Premier League season. They’ve just finished their last season when Liverpool have just played their first pre-season game."
The former Premier League striker concluded:
"They’re going to have to rest and recover. I think later on in the season this may take a toll but I expect them now to be looking at going deep into the Champions League, can they win the FA Cup and absolutely can they be up there with Arsenal trying to push on with Liverpool."
Chelsea were very much in the title race during the first half of the last season alongside Liverpool and Arsenal. However, their form fell off since Christmas and they eventually secured a fourth-placed finish.
Gareth Bale opens up on Chelsea's Premier League title credentials
Former Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid superstar has backed Chelsea to be among the contenders for the Premier League title next season. The Welshman was hugely impressed with Enzo Maresca's side as they beat European champions PSG 3-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup final.
Speaking on DAZN after full-time, Bale opened up on the Blues' title credentials in the upcoming season. He insisted that the youthful Chelsea side would learn a lot from this season and would be significantly stronger next season. He said, as quoted by Football.London:
"I do not think they are far away at all. Last season, they got to around Christmas, and everyone was talking about them being contenders. Obviously, they are a young team, and they kind of fell off, but I think they will learn a lot from that."
Bale added:
"They have shown character as a team to come back and win the Conference League, and now win this. I think confidence will be booming and they will have that self-belief now."
Chelsea will kick off their Premier League 2025-26 season with a home fixture against FA Cup holders Crystal Palace on August 17.