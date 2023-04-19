"That's why they're in the airplane" - Erik ten Hag issues injury update ahead of Manchester United's UEL clash against Sevilla

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hinted at the availability of his injured stars for their Europa League encounter with Sevilla on Thursday (April 20).

The Red Devils visit the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan this week to decide who reaches the semi-finals of the competition as the tie is currently balanced at 2-2. Ten Hag's side blew a two-goal lead at Old Trafford late on after Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire scored own goals in the final 10 minutes of the match.

The Dutchman currently has a few players out with injuries, such as Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho, but there are a few returnees too.

Marcus Rashford, Marcel Sabitzer, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia all trained on Wednesday (April 19) and have been included in the matchday squad for Thursday's encounter.

Ten Hag was asked if any of them had a chance of returning to the starting XI in Seville at a recent press conference, to which he responded by saying:

"[They are] available because that's why they're in the airplane but I'll take my decisions tomorrow, we will make the decision."

Rashford missed Manchester United's visit to Nottingham at the weekend and could only start on the bench in Seville, although Luke Shaw could take his place at left-back.

Sabitzer was the scorer of both United's goals in the first-leg and could be given a start here to work his magic again.

Manchester United have never beaten Sevilla

It may come as a surprise, but Manchester United have never beaten Sevilla in four previous meetings, losing twice.

Their last visit to Sevilla, coming in February 2018 in the Champions League, ended in a 0-0 draw, before going down 2-1 at Old Trafford in the return leg. Two years later, the sides met once again, but this time in the Europa League where the Sevillistas prevailed 2-1 in a single-legged semi-final.

Last week, United and Sevilla played out another entertaining game that ended all square at 2-2, though the Red Devils remained winless in the fixture.

This could give the hosts the psychological advantage here to inflict further damage on them, but United have been strong on their travels in the Europa lately, losing just one of their last 12 away games.

