"That's a bargain" - Pundit says Chelsea summer signing has been better than Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo

Darren Bent has labelled Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer as a "bargain" for the Blues following his impact since arriving from Manchester City last summer. He added that Palmer has had a much bigger impact at the Blues than teammates Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

Both Caicedo and Fernandez cost Chelsea above £100 million each, making them two of the club's most expensive players in history. Caicedo arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer while Fernandez joined from Benfica in January 2023.

Their hefty price tags have also come with a lot of expectations, which Bent believes they haven't really met this season. According to the former Premier League striker, Palmer has actually done more in midfield for the Blues than the aforementioned two.

Bent said via The Boot Room:

"See that's a bargain, that He [Palmer] has been better than them (Caicedo and Fernandez).

He continued:

"Cole Palmer, probably out of them three, he can go 'Do you know what? I have done everything I can."

Palmer has registered 13 goals and 11 assists across all competitions for the Blues this season. Fernandez, on the other hand, has registered seven goals and two assists across all competitions while Caicedo has two assists in 35 games.

Paul Merson predicts Chelsea Vs Leicester City FA Cup clash

Pundit Paul Merson has tipped the Blues to secure a win over Leicester City when both teams meet at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup this weekend. Chelsea will be hoping to book their place into the semi-final of the prestigious cup competition with a victory over the Foxes.

While Merson expects Mauricio Pochettino's men to scale through, he did express concerns over the Blues' lack of concentration during games. He wrote in his column for Sportskeeda:

"I have got to go with Chelsea as Leicester City have another fish to fry at the moment. At this point in time, I just don't think they need this football match at all as they need to concentrate on getting back to the Premier League next season."

On his concerns over Pochettino's team, he said:

"The problem with Mauricio Pochettino's side is that they play well for 10 minutes in a game, and are bad for 20 minutes - they need to step it up on this front."

The west London side beat Preston North End, Aston Villa and Leeds United in the previous FA Cup rounds this season.