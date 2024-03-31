"That's what you have to face" - Former Chelsea star accuses new owners of destroying the club

Former Chelsea star Frank Laboeuf recently lashed out at the Blues' new owners, led by Todd Boehly, following the club's 2-2 draw with Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday (March 30). The Frenchman accused the board of destroying the club in a furious rant.

Chelsea's struggles continued when they welcomed Burnley to Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino's men couldn't kill off the game despite the opposition playing with just 10 men for most of the match and had to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw.

That outcome means that the Blues have now failed to win 17 of their 28 games in the Premier League so far this season, showing how much they've fallen under their new ownership.

After watching another disappointing performance from the Londoners, Frank Laboeuf held nothing back as he lashed out at Todd Boehly and his board for "destroying" the club.

"Sorry, but the people on the board have destroyed this club. That's what you have to face. How do you rebuild that? I don't know, it's going to take a long time," he told ESPN.

"I've talked about it a lot and I'm fed up repeating myself... as long as you don't have people to rely on, meaning experienced players, you can't build anything. This is what you face when you're trying to build an Academy team."

Even the players weren't spared in Laboeuf's rant as he gave them their share of the stick, saying:

"The Chelsea players have no stamina, nothing in their heart, nothing in their brain, they don't know what to do. It's unprofessional and unfair to the people who love this club. I'm fed up. 10-men Burnley should have won the game. Chelsea Football Club against Burnley... that's the end of it."

"I want to congratulate the fans for still being able to go to Stamford Bridge to watch that," he added.

Following the 2-2 result, the Blues remain in the 11th spot in the Premier League table with 40 points in 28 games.

Chelsea and Arsenal learn price of top target - Report

Chelsea and Arsenal have been told to pay £68.5 million to secure the signature of Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres. That's according to a report from The Mirror, which claims that the Portuguese giants are preparing for the player's departure this summer.

It is worth stressing that the Blues are in dire need of a prolific striker, with Nicolas Jackson yet to hit the ground running after arriving last summer. Arsenal, even though they've been scoring loads of goals since the turn of the year, could do better by adding a proven poacher to their ranks.

That said, Viktor Gyokeres has taken the Portuguese football by storm this season. So far, he's bagged 37 goals and 13 assists for Sporting across all competitions, which sums up why two of the biggest clubs in England are after his signature.