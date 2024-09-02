"That's just ridiculous" – Jamie Carragher slams 'unprofessional' Liverpool star for moment in 3-0 win over Manchester United

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher hit out at Dominik Szoboszlai for failing to convert a golden opportunity during the Reds' 3-0 Premier League win at Manchester United on Sunday (September 1).

The Reds, who replaced Jurgen Klopp with Arne Slot in the dugout earlier this May, produced a sensational performance in their recent trip to Old Trafford. Luis Diaz scored a first half brace before Mohamed Salah tripled his side's lead in the 56th minute of the clash.

In the 80th minute of the contest, Dominik Szoboszlai had an easy chance to score Liverpool's fourth. However, the Hungarian midfielder took a couple of touches inside the opposition box and ended up not putting the ball into the back of Manchester United's net.

Upon witnessing the moment, Carragher slammed Szoboszlai for his poor decision-making while commentating for Sky Sports. He said (h/t Mirror):

"What is he doing? Is he trying to be cocky? If United get one back, the crowd gets up... we saw yesterday what happened to Everton [in the 3-2 loss against Bournemouth]. That's ridiculous that from Szoboszlai. That’s just ridiculous, it's unprofessional."

Manchester United great Gary Neville also pitched in and remarked:

"He's messing about there. He should be absolutely rollocked by the rest of his teammates for that. That's a liberty. It's the sort of thing you'd do in training and get a telling off, never mind in a match at Old Trafford."

Szoboszlai, who left RB Leipzig for £60 million last summer, completed 35 of 39 passes and laid out an assist in Liverpool's latest league match. The 23-year-old created three chances, registered one shot, and won three of his five overall duels during the encounter.

Luis Diaz expresses delight after Liverpool's 3-0 league triumph over Manchester United

Speaking to Sky Sports, Liverpool forward Luis Diaz shared his thoughts on his vital brace in his team's recent win against rivals Manchester United. He said (h/t liverpoolfc.com):

"I'm very happy to score goals to help the team. The most important thing is that the team is doing so well, winning games and winning this important game. I'm looking forward to the rest. I'm so happy to perform so well, I want to keep this rhythm and help the team all the time."

Diaz, 27, relished an excellent time out at Manchester United on Sunday. He scored a fine header before pulling off a first-time right-footed shot to take his goal tally to three for the ongoing 2024-25 season.

So far, the 55-cap Colombia international has registered 27 goals and 14 assists in 101 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.

