“That’s why nobody’s going to get him” - Steve Nicol explains why Chelsea are being ‘frightened’ away from signing transfer target

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has claimed that Chelsea are frightened to sign Ivan Toney because of his massive price tag. The Brentford striker has been linked with a move to London, with Chelsea and Arsenal reportedly vying for his service.

Nicol has claimed that no club will be able to sign the England international this month because of his incredibly high asking price. As per The Evening Standard, the Chelsea and Arsenal target is valued at £80 million by the Bees.

The Liverpool legend said, as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle:

“They’ll not get that. That’s why nobody’s going to get him. If they turned around tomorrow and said you can have him for 40, there would be a list of clubs ready to take him now. But the 80 absolutely is frightening everybody away. So that’s not happening."

Toney made his much-awaited return on Saturday, January 20 in a 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest after serving an eight-month ban (imposed by the English FA) for breaching betting regulations. The Englishman scored a wonderful free-kick to open the scoring for the Bees in the 19th minute.

Toney has been exceptional for Brentford, scoring 69 goals and providing 21 assists in 125 appearances for the Bees. The England international has 33 goals and nine assists in 69 Premier League appearances till date. He was in fine form last season, ending the 2022-23 league campaign with 20 goals and four assists in 33 games.

Joe Cole urges Chelsea to retain midfielder amid rumors of his exit

Chelsea icon Joe Cole has claimed that the Blues mus not sell Conor Gallagher in the ongoing winter transfer window. Gallagher has been one of the best players for the Blues in an otherwise forgettable campaign.

However, it has been claimed that the west London side could be willing to cash in on the midfielder this month amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Joe Cole has claimed that Gallagher could be the face of the club in he years to come and the club must retain him. The former England winger said, as quoted by New National Star:

"Conor Gallagher is the face of the club and a crucial player. It would not be wise to remove him from the squad at this time because he is a captain in the leadership group. He has a bright future at Chelsea, I would tell him if I were giving him advice."

Gallagher came through the youth ranks of Chelsea and made his senior debut in 2019. The 23-year-old has played 71 games for his boyhood club till date including 26 this season