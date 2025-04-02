"That's people that don't understand the game" - Bernardo Silva hits back at critics who called Manchester City squad too old

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has hit back at critics who believe that the Cityzens' squad is too old. He claimed that people who make such claims have no understanding of the game.

During an interview, Silva was asked about City's ageing squad and the impact it could have had on their underwhelming 2024-25 campaign. He responded (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Tell me, which player? Give me names. That's people that don't understand the game. I'm 30, Kovacic is 30. You're not talking about guys that are 36. We have six or four bad months and out of nowhere we're old, not good enough. In the last eight seasons we've won six Premier Leagues and for four bad months we're old?"

He added:

"I'm asking you. You asked me the question so I answered. That’s people that don't understand the game, never played the game and probably don't understand a thing about football."

Manchester City are enduring their worst campaign in recent years. They are ranked fifth in the Premier League with 48 points from 29 games. They are out of the race for the league title and will face stiff competition for a UEFA Champions League spot.

Meanwhile, City were knocked out 6-3 on aggregate by Real Madrid in the UCL playoffs this season. However, Pep Guardiola's men could salvage their campaign by winning the FA Cup title. They will face Nottingham Forest in the semifinals of the competition on April 26.

"The doctors told me Erling Haaland will be out between five and seven weeks" - Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola

City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that Erling Haaland will be on the sidelines for five to seven weeks. He added that the Norwegian striker could return for the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

In a press conference ahead of their Premier League clash against Leicester City, Guardiola provided an update on Haaland's injury. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"The doctors told me Erling Haaland will be out between five and seven weeks. Hopefully at the end of the season and World Cup he will be ready."

Despite City's struggles, Haaland has bagged 30 goals and four assists in 40 games across competitions this season. January signing Omar Marmoush is expected to replace him as the designated striker in attack.

