“That’s the question mark that’s just hanging over them” – Roy Keane makes bold title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has backed Manchester City to win the title over Arsenal.

The former Manchester United player believes that the Gunners, currently leading the Premier League by eight points, could succumb to the pressure of holding their advantage.

He said (via talkSPORT):

“They [Arsenal] are in a great position, wouldn’t have thought that at the start of the season but they’ve been brilliant, a lot of the young players have been very consistent, they can just focus on the league."

“They’re definitely favourites for the title. I don’t think they’ll do it. I still have to fancy City but Arsenal have got themselves in a great position. You need a little bit of luck, injuries over the last few months, they’re in a great position and you have to admire them for that – can’t begrudge them."

Keane went on to say:

“I just think City are that brilliant. The games they [Arsenal] have to go and win, these are obviously pressure games and they’ve not dealt with that over the last few years. Even last year with top four they came up short, that’s the question mark that’s just hanging over them."

“But again, they’ve been brilliant, if they did go on and win it you have to give them the plaudits, but this is the crunch time, when you sort the men out from the boys, who can get over the line?”

Mikel Arteta's side will face Manchester City on April 26 in a clash that is certain to have a massive effect on the outcome of the league title.

The Gunners will face a tricky away clash against Liverpool this weekend, as Manchester City will look to add pressure with a win over Southampton.

Gary Neville explains why Arsenal are now favorites ahead of Manchester City in PL race

The former United player has changed his mind about the title race.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has revealed why he has changed his opinion on the outcome of the Premier League title race.

The former Manchester United defender, speaking on the Overlap YouTube channel, believes Arsenal's elimination from the Europa League could prove to be a blessing in disguise.

He said (via All Football):

"Look, I said at the start of the season no, obviously. I said about three weeks ago, no."

"I actually think they've just turned favourites in the last week or so. I think honestly, that night when you went out of Europe on penalties, I think that was a big, big moment that, because it clears up the whole of the rest of the season."

