“That’s not something we’ve done for a while” – Ian Wright highlights major ‘question’ against Arsenal ahead of Liverpool showdown

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has questioned whether his former team will be able to sustain a high level of intensity when they take on Liverpool this weekend.

The Gunners will travel to Anfield for a Premier League encounter on Sunday, April 9. Mikel Arteta's men have won each of their last seven league matches on their way to an eight-point lead atop the standings over second-placed Manchester City.

They will be keen to make it eight in a row this weekend, but will have to put their Anfield demons behind them. The North London giants have not won a league encounter on the Reds' home turf since September 2012 when they emerged 2-0 victors.

Wright believes the Gunners have what it takes to win on Sunday and is excited for the contest. However, he also believes there are questions over their ability to keep up their energy levels for 90 minutes. The Englishman said on the "Wrighty's House" podcast (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

"I think Arsenal have the energy and the capabilities to cause Liverpool problems. It’s a question of how long we can sustain it at Anfield because that’s not something we’ve done for a while there.

"Can we sustain the pressure you need so Liverpool don’t go bang, bang, bang? That’s what I’m excited to see.If we can beat them – which I think we can – then I’m starting to get very excited."

Wright, who scored 156 goals in 264 matches for Arsenal while winning the Premier League and two FA Cups, added:

"I’m excited as it is but these are the huge games in a title race. I think Arsenal can do it, I’m confident Arsenal can do it. It’s so exciting. I can already feel the buzz around that game.

"With what’s going on at Liverpool, it’s the time to attack them and get them to answer some questions. I know we’re going to have a period in that game where if Liverpool are not at it, we’re probably going to score a couple of goals.

"That’s what I’m excited about. I like our mentality and we’ve got to go there and do what we’ve been doing over the past month or so."

Jurgen Klopp's Reds will notably enter this fixture after a 0-0 draw with Chelsea and a harrowing 4-1 defeat away to Manchester City, both in the league. They are currently on a four-match winless streak across competitions and desperately need to pick up all three points on Sunday.

Liverpool thrashed Arsenal in the two teams' most recent Premier League meeting at Anfield

Both teams have already clashed once in the ongoing campaign, with Arsenal emerging 3-2 victors at the Emirates last October. However, the last time they met at Anfield in the Premier League was all the way back in November 2021.

The situation was different for both teams then, with the Gunners fighting for a top-four finish, while Liverpool were on course for an unprecedented quadruple. The Reds were understandably ruthless and won the contest 4-0.

Sadio Mane, who joined Bayern Munich last summer, gave Jurgen Klopp's side the lead six minutes before half-time and Diogo Jota made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute. Mohamed Salah added a third from Mane's assist 21 minutes later, before Takumi Minamino's 77th-minute strike sealed an emphatic victory.

