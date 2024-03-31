"That’s testament to him" - Rio Ferdinand admits new Manchester United signing has proved him wrong this season

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he was wrong to question Jonny Evans' move to Manchester United last summer. He believed that the move was a step back from the Red Devils, but is happy that the defender has surprised him.

Speaking to Cool FM News, the former centre-back stated that Evans has been the best defender at Manchester United this season. He added that the Northern Ireland star has also been surprised at the amount of game time he has gotten this season. He said:

"He's been arguably our best defender this year and that says a lot. When he first signed, and even though he's my mate and I played with him, I was like: "Flippin' hell, how are we signing Jonny at this time?! Are we going backwards?' But he's come in and when he has been asked to do a job, he's done it really, really well."

Ferdinand added:

"I was with him the other day at the training ground and he has surprised himself in terms of the amount of game-time he's had, but then you've got to go out there and produce and play and he's done that. That's testament to him as a professional footballer as well because you've got to prepare yourself and you've got to be ready for those moments, and he has been, so good luck to him."

Expand Tweet

Jonny Evans has played 24 matches in all competitions for Manchester United. He has over 1200 minutes under his belt and even managed to get an assist in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag happy with Jonny Evans at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag also spoke about Jonny Evans earlier in March and stated that he was delighted to have the experienced defender in his squad. He added that his performances have been good and the 36-year has proved to be an important player for the club.

Ten Hag said:

"Oh yeah, [I have been] very [impressed]. We are so pleased we signed the fifth centre-back because normally, you say: 'Why five centre-backs in the squad?' But you see, we are so happy we did this. As you see, his performance across the season, he's such an important player for this squad. [He will] always be there when he's needed and give good performances."

Jonny Evans was not in the Manchester United squad on Saturday when they drew 1-1 at Brentford in the Premier League.