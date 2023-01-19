“That’s how it works” - Jamie Carragher cracks joke about Leandro Trossard amid Arsenal links

Jamie Carragher recently joked about Arsenal's pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard. Trossard has fallen out with his current manager Roberto De Zerbi and is on course to leave the club.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the Gunners are close to agreeing a deal for the Belgian striker. According to the Telegraph, the Gunners will pay a fee of around £20 million for the Belgian.

Trossard, however, is a bit older than the age profile that Mikel Arteta's team have targeted recently, with the league leaders boasting the Premier League's youngest squad. Journalist Conor Humm reacted to fans' outcry about the forward's age, saying that Trossard is only 28 and not 38.

Carragher quote-tweeted Humm and wrote:

"He’s 28 until he becomes 29, that’s how it works……."

Carragher's joke was a callback to an earlier argument between two Arsenal fans regarding the club potentially making a move for retired Colombian striker Jackson Martinez, which went viral.

The Gunners were interested in signing Martinez from FC Porto in 2015. However, a deal never materialized. Martinez was 28-years-old at that point in time, the same age that Trossard is now.

Leandro Trossard, meanwhile, has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 17 games so far this season.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi keeps the door open for Arsenal-linked Leandro Trossard

The dispute between Trossard and De Zerbi became public after the Brighton manager claimed that Leandro Trossard wasn't 100% committed during Brighton's training sessions.

With the player edging closer to an exit, De Zerbi stated that the door for returning to the Brighton team is still open for Leandro Trossard, given he takes up the right attitude.

De Zerbi said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"Maybe his agent fancies selling him for a lower transfer fee... surely, Trossard didn't tell me the truth. Everyone in the dressing room knows how things went. But if Trossard wants to rejoin us with the right attitude, I am happy to coach him."

Mikel Arteta's side are set to be without Gabriel Jesus for the foreseeable future. The Brazilian sustained a knee injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has since undergone surgery. He is not expected to return before the start of March.

Hence, the addition of a proven Premier League talent like Trossard, who can play across the front line, should help the league leaders cement their title charge.

