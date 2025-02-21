"That was so silly", "Never a red" - Fans provide mixed reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate's sending off in Al-Ettifaq loss

Fans have taken to social media to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Jhon Duran's dismissal in the side's 2-3 loss to Al-Ettifaq.

The Riyadh-based side were down to 10 men after the Colombian forward was sent off for violent conduct in the second minute of added time when his team was hunting for an equalizer.

Duran joined the Saudi Pro League side in the recently concluded winter window from Aston Villa for a reported €77 million fee. He has scored four goals in his four games for the side.

Taking to social media platform X after the Colombian was sent off, fans shared their varying emotions about the decision, with one post saying:

"That was so silly from Duran."

Another post said:

"Let his teammates down."

Another post said:

"our players can never keep their hands to themselves."

Another post said:

"That’s never a red card tho."

Another post said:

"This is just a tap."

The final post in our selection declared:

"I’m sorry but that’s not a red card as someone who is completely biased against this team."

The loss saw Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr drop down to fourth on the Saudi Pro League table after suffering their third loss in 21 games. The Riyadh-based side is now eight points off table-topping Al-Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo unable to make the difference as 10-man Al-Nassr fall against Al-Ettifaq

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make the difference for Al-Nassr as the Saudi Pro League side fell to a 3-2 defeat against Al-Ettifaq. The Riyadh-based side saw defender Mohammed Al-Fatil score a goal at either end, and new signing Jhon Duran was sent off.

The hosts scored through Ayman Yahya in the 47th minute, and Georginio Wijnaldum equalized in the 55th minute. Fatil gave the hosts the lead again in the 65th minute but undid his goal in the 82nd minute with an own goal. Wijnaldum decided the match in the 89th minute before Duran was sent off in the second minute of added time.

Despite playing all 90 minutes for Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo did not find the back of the net from his six shots on target.

