"That is true" - Mauricio Pochettino comments on possibility of getting sacked at Chelsea

After their 4-2 defeat in the Premier League against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted that his position at the club is under threat.

Speaking to the media after their loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Pochettino said that while their performances haven't been up to the required standard, he won't give up. He feels the pressure at the club and understands that they need to get better. He said (via Football London):

"No-one can be safe. I don't want to come here and say I'm the best. At the moment, we are not matching the history of the club, that is true. We need to accept and be critical. We will not give up."

Pochettino added:

"We feel the pressure and the stress to win, to play well, to perform, and yes, we didn't have time to build the momentum in the game, to play easy and feel confident. In the way we conceded the two goals, you can't afford to concede these goals. That was the feeling after Liverpool that it was affecting the team too much."

The Blues took the lead against Wolves through Cole Palmer in the 19th minute, but were unable to hold on to it, eventually succumbing to a 4-2 loss at Stamford Bridge. Matheus Cunha scored a hat-trick for the visitors and Axel Disasi scored an unfortunate own-goal. Thiago Silva pulled one back for Chelsea in the dying minutes of the game, but couldn't impact the result.

Chelsea were not good enough, admits Mauricio Pochettino

After the game, Mauricio Pochettino said that no one, including himself, was good enough for Chelsea on Sunday. He added that his side did not manage the situation well in the game and said (via Football London):

"I think we are all not good enough. At the moment this is the reality. Myself, also. What we are showing today is we are not good enough. We didn't manage the situation properly."

The Argentine tactician added that the reaction from fans has been affecting him, but he needs to remain strong. He said:

"I am a human. Of course it's not nice situation. In football, you have to accept. With a club like Chelsea, with the expectation, you need to accept that. To be in this business, with this type of club, you need to be strong."

Chelsea next face Aston Villa in the replay of the FA Cup fourth round at Villa Park on Wednesday, February 7. They will then travel to take on Crystal Palace in the league on Monday, February 12.

